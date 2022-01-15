B-town stars enjoy kite-flying on Makar Sankranti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): On the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti on Friday, several B-town celebrities went to their roofs and gardens to fly kites with their loved ones.

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram Story and posted a video in which she can be seen enjoying her heart out while flying a kite.

The former Miss Universe can be seen dressed in a pink hoodie with black jeans.

"Happy Makar Sankranti," she added in a bold font.



Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram Story and posted a picture of a kite featuring himself, all dressed up.

The kite read, "Varun. Effortless cool."





Suniel Shetty posted an Instagram Reel in which he can be seen getting a white coloured kite ready to fly. He looked dapper in a white sweatshirt paired with blue jeans and white shoes.

In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Makar Sankranti. Happy Pongal."



Tahira Kashyap posted a super cute video in which she can be seen running around, trying to lift her kite in the air and failing repeatedly.

She penned the caption, "Mad woman, setting sun, couple of shrieks and a never giving up philosophy = a soaring kite ( uhhh ok not soaring... flying... yea ok little above the ground!"



Several other celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar also extended Makar Sankranti greetings on social media. (ANI)

