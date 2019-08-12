People offering namaz in Delhi
B-town stars extend Eid wishes to fans

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:37 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): As the nation is celebrating Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid, with great religious zeal and fervour, the B-town extended their warm greetings to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion on Monday.
From the veteran Rishi Kapoor to Riteish Deshmukh, all poured in their Eid wishes on micro-blogging site Twitter.
Going simple with his wishes, Rishi wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all!"

Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar renumerated her time in Kashmir during Eid last year and even sent her heartfelt wishes to the residents of the valley today. "I was in Kashmir on this #Eid last year..it was the most pious, cultured and joyous Eid. Now I pray for all in Kashmir that they're out of their torture n darkness soon and with heavy heart wish you all #EidMubarak," she tweeted.

"May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone. #Eid Mubarak," wrote ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Anupam Kher too wrote, "Eid Mubarak. May the lord keeps you happy."

The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar is being celebrated today.
Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.
Ritiesh who will next be seen in 'Baaghi 3' along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor also extended his greetings on this special day. "Eid Mubarak," he tweeted.

Sending out the message of peace on this auspicious occasion, Bollywood's diva Huma Qureshi wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love. Peace. Joy."

Ajay Devgn too joined the bandwagon and tweeted "Eid Mubarak all! May we relish togetherness, peace and love this year."

Apart from prepping the feast today, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion. (ANI)

