B-town stars irked at brutality meted out to Mumbai dog, sign petition

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): The news of a stray dog ruthlessly beaten in Mumbai has gone viral and the film fraternity has joined hands to raise awareness about it.

On July 24, a stray dog in Mumbai's Worli was beaten up by security guards of a residential complex when it tried to take shelter during the heavy rains. The dog is now in a coma and battling for life after receiving severe injuries on its head and abdomen.

Hrithik Roshan, who is basking in the success of his latest film 'Super 30' where he played the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar, took to his Twitter handle asking People For Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and his fans to sign the petition to save animals.

"People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals: Stray dog beaten ruthlessly in a society in Worli, Mumbai for sheltering himself from rain - Sign the Petition!," he wrote while urging his fans to step forward and sign the petition.

The petition which stands against cruelty on animals and abuse asks people to protest against the act of inhumanity which is prevailing today.



Apart from the actor, several other stars also turned up for the poor animal that was almost beaten to death.

Joining hands for the initiative was avid animal lover Anushka Sharma, who shared the picture of the dog and expressed her vexation over the incident on her Instagram. "The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can't stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time. Please swipe left for all the information."

Jacqueline Fernandez also slammed people for the barbaric act. The actor shared screenshots of the petition on Instagram and wrote, "Pls sign this petition! We cannot have such people in our society and amidst us. Punishment has to be given. This is wrong on so many degrees."





The dog was beaten on each nook and corner of his body, including the head so that he could be taught a lesson for entering the society. He was beaten in a manner such that his horrifying screams could be heard by other animals

Alia Bhatt who was recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'Sadak 2' in Ooty also shared the link of the petition on her Twiter handle and wrote, "People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA): Stray dog beaten ruthlessly in a society in Worli, Mumbai for sheltering himself from rain - Sign the Petition! ."



Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too condemned the incident and shared several pictures and videos of the dog who can be seen lying wounded without any medical aid.

"Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls All videos & evidence available & provided to the police We need help for this Pup from our animal welfare community

BOMBAY ANIMAL RIGHTS, 9920388000,' she wrote. (ANI)