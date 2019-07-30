Representative image
Representative image

B-town stars irked at brutality meted out to Mumbai dog, sign petition

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:19 IST

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): The news of a stray dog ruthlessly beaten in Mumbai has gone viral and the film fraternity has joined hands to raise awareness about it.
On July 24, a stray dog in Mumbai's Worli was beaten up by security guards of a residential complex when it tried to take shelter during the heavy rains. The dog is now in a coma and battling for life after receiving severe injuries on its head and abdomen.
Hrithik Roshan, who is basking in the success of his latest film 'Super 30' where he played the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar, took to his Twitter handle asking People For Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and his fans to sign the petition to save animals.
"People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals: Stray dog beaten ruthlessly in a society in Worli, Mumbai for sheltering himself from rain - Sign the Petition!," he wrote while urging his fans to step forward and sign the petition.
The petition which stands against cruelty on animals and abuse asks people to protest against the act of inhumanity which is prevailing today.

Apart from the actor, several other stars also turned up for the poor animal that was almost beaten to death.
Joining hands for the initiative was avid animal lover Anushka Sharma, who shared the picture of the dog and expressed her vexation over the incident on her Instagram. "The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can't stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time. Please swipe left for all the information."

 

Jacqueline Fernandez also slammed people for the barbaric act. The actor shared screenshots of the petition on Instagram and wrote, "Pls sign this petition! We cannot have such people in our society and amidst us. Punishment has to be given. This is wrong on so many degrees."



The dog was beaten on each nook and corner of his body, including the head so that he could be taught a lesson for entering the society. He was beaten in a manner such that his horrifying screams could be heard by other animals
Alia Bhatt who was recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'Sadak 2' in Ooty also shared the link of the petition on her Twiter handle and wrote, "People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA): Stray dog beaten ruthlessly in a society in Worli, Mumbai for sheltering himself from rain - Sign the Petition! ."

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too condemned the incident and shared several pictures and videos of the dog who can be seen lying wounded without any medical aid.
"Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls All videos & evidence available & provided to the police We need help for this Pup from our animal welfare community
BOMBAY ANIMAL RIGHTS, 9920388000,' she wrote. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:36 IST

Wishes pour in as Sonu Nigam turns 46

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Singer Sonu Nigam, who has ruled over our heart with his melodious voice, turned 46 on Tuesday, a day which was made special for the singer by his friends and colleagues from B-town.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:05 IST

Carissa Pinkston admits lying about being transgender to avoid...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Model Carissa Pinkston recently came under fire for falsely coming out as a transgender in an attempt to avoid backlash after posting a series of transphobic comments.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:55 IST

Katy Perry loses 'Dark Horse' copyright suit

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry who was engaged in a legal trial concerning one of her songs to be infringing the copyright, has lost the suit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:49 IST

Shabana Azmi joins the cast of 'Sheer Khurma'

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Shabana Azmi is all set to join Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta in 'Sheer Khurma'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:43 IST

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner get matching tattoos to pay tribute to late dog

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Actor Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas lost a member of their family last week when their late pup, Waldo Picasso was killed in an accident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:41 IST

Farhan Akhtar 'thrilled' to have Paresh Rawal on board 'Toofan'

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is all set to join Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next directorial 'Toofan' starring Farhan Akhtar

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:21 IST

Ariana Grande apologises for insensitive JonBenet Ramsey joke

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande apologised to her fans after she made an insensitive joke about the late pageant princess JonBenet Ramsey, who was murdered at the age of six.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:14 IST

Jennifer Lopez reveals she has never driven a car!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): What do you gift someone who has everything? That was Alex Rodriguez's dilemma when he was deciding what to give his fiancee Jennifer Lopez on her birthday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:07 IST

Selena Gomez receives most unique birthday wish!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Birthday celebrations don't seem to stop for Selena Gomez who turned 27 recently and two of her friends proved that they are her real buddies!

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:48 IST

Hailey Bieber addresses "baby fever" comment, shuts down...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Supermodel and singer Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber has an announcement to make, she and her husband are not planning on having children anytime soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:52 IST

Nicole Kidman's daughters to lend voices for 'Angry Birds 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Look out Hollywood! Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban's daughters made their big television debut on the second season of the insanely popular HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' this year. And now Sunday Rose (11) and Faith Margaret (eight) have landed ev

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:51 IST

Brad Pitt feels Harvey Weinstein scandal rattled Hollywood like...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt compared the infamous Manson family murders, which took place in 1969, to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying they rattled and changed the course of Hollywood in the same way.

Read More
iocl