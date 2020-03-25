B-town stars support government's move for a 21-day lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Bollywood stars have came forward in support of PM Narendra Modi's announcement of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, actor Anushka Kapoor shared a video of herself along with husband Virat Kohli on Twitter, hailing the move. She wrote, "Show unity, save life and country."

Anushka and Virat also dispelled some random theories floating around to fight coronavirus. They said, "Coronavirus won't go away by you participating in a march against coronavirus, by you shouting out aloud and making noise or by you clapping hands. Don't believe in superstitions, don't believe in rumours because that won't give India it's victory over COVID-19."



In the hindi-recorded video, the duo strongly urged people to stay indoors and follow government guidelines during the lockdown.

"Crowding the streets isn't going to help defeat the coronavirus. The nation could pay a heavy price for your mistake. We have to stay indoors for 21 days," the Kohli said.

The couple concluded by saying, "Ekta dikhaye, jeewan aur desh bachaiye (Let's all unite to save lives and save our country.)."

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Good morning all. I totally believe in this. This shall happen by Gods grace!"



Taapsee Pannu said that staying indoors for 21 days is not a big deal compared to our safety.

"21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let's do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let's get through one day at a time," Pannu wrote on Twitter.



'Kabir Singh' actor Shahid Kapoor requested everyone to stay safe at home and said that these days will pass, have faith and meditate.



Indian actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, "One hundred percent in solidarity with the upcoming 21 day national lockdown. Stay in to stay safe. Let's do this."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to halt the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)









