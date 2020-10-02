B-town veteran celebrities commemorate 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): On the occassion of 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several female veteran celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar shared a video on her Twitter to commemorate the birth.

"Namaskar. Aaj Rashtrapati Mahatma Gandhi ki Jayanti hai. Mein unhe koti koti pranam karti hun," she wrote.



Veteran actor Hema Malini also took to the platform for extending Gandhi Jayanti wishes to the countrymen.

"Gandhi Jayanti today. Time to recall and reflect upon the selfless sacrifices made by the Mahatma to win us our freedom from the British. Without him, there would have been no movement, no deliverance, no 'India'. We have so much to be grateful to Gandhiji," wrote the senior actor and politician Hema Malini.





Stressing on the importance of truth and love, veteran actor Shabana Azmi also shared a picture on Twitter, and wrote, "remembering #Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Clinging by the slender thread of Hope that his guidance will lead us out of this quagmire of darkness into the light."



Sharing a quote by the great Mahatma Gandhi, actor Madhuri Dixit also took to Twitter to wish fans on his 151st birth anniversary.



In remembrance of his birth anniversary, actor Kajol shared a quote on 'forgiveness' by the Father of the Nation.

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong. -Mahatma Gandhi... #GandhiJayanti" she wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

