John Abraham, Sonam Kapoor

B-towners catch up with spirit of Halloween in spooky attires

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:22 IST

New Delhi (Indi), Oct 31 (ANI): As people around the globe are spooked out with Halloween fever, B-town celebrities too joined the bandwagon flaunting their "scary" side!
From John Abraham to Anil Kapoor, the whole 'Pagalpanti' cast took up the look of the dead where the former is seen wearing a neat black suit and a hat but the area around his eyes is darkened with kohl while right cheek has a big wound with stitches.

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda was clad in a red long hood-style jacket bearing similarity with Red Woman from 'Game of Thrones'. To complete her look as a witch, the actor applied a thick layer of kohl below her eyes and over the brows.

Meanwhile, another member of 'Pagalpanti' cast, Pulkit Samrat shared the eerie look with a gaudy black eye makeup and lipstick.

Apart from the film's cast, 'Khoobsurat' actor Sonam Kapoor also shared a capture of her "mini" version dressed as Charlie Chaplin with a toothbrush style moustache.

Known for her standout style, Sonam shared yet another picture of her where she is seen in two-braids and dark lipstick.

'Stree' actor Aparshakti Khurana shared a still from the film which reads, "O Stree Kal anaa."

On the other hand, Halloween celebrations were overloaded with cuteness for Soha Ali Khan who shared an image of her "friendly neighbourhood witch" -- her daughter!
The little girl wore a black outfit with a smiling ghost printed on it.

Others including Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Richa Chaddha also extended Halloween wishes with some eccentric posts. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:11 IST

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:26 IST

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:09 IST

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:30 IST

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:11 IST

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:31 IST

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:30 IST

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:26 IST

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:20 IST

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:30 IST

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:20 IST

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:18 IST

