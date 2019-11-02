Shah Rukh Khan (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

B-towners shower birthday wishes on Shah Rukh Khan

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities have been flooding the social media with wishes for the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday on Saturday. Several of his friends from the fraternity too stormed the social media with their best wishes and these are dripping love.
Among the early wishers were 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' co-star Anushka Sharma who wished King Khan on her social media handle by sharing a selfie. "Happy birthday Shah! You will always hold a special place in my life and in my heart. Thank you for being you. Big love and a lot of happiness and joy...always..@iamsrk" she wrote.

Ajay Devgn took to his twitter handle to wish the 'Dilwale' actor saying "Wishing you a wonderful year ahead @imsrk."

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' co-actor and dear friend Kajol also wished SRK on her Instagram account by sharing a throwback picture from 'Dilwale'. The post reads, "Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend. To many more smiles like this! Have a wonderful day @iamsrk."

'Happy New Year' co-star Boman Irani shared his birthday wishes on Twitter posting two throwback pictures from their movies. The first picture referred to the movie 'Don', and the second was from the movie 'Happy New Year' where the two are framed interacting with each other. The caption of the post read, "Never a dull moment around him. Be it a shoot, after pack up, a flight, a chance meeting and even when breathless during a fight sequence. Always at his sharpest and wittiest and makes sure that you are too. HappyBirthday @iamsrk#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #SRK54"

'Dear Zindagi' co-actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram account to wish Shah Rukh Khan. She shared a picture from the movie and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday my dearest one @iamsrk."

The 'Devdas' co-actor and dear friend Madhuri Dixit Nene shared warm wishes on Shah Rukh's birthday and wrote, "To the person I admire both on & off-screen, happy birthday my dear friend @iamsrk.You are an amazing co-actor, friend & human being & it has always been a wonderful experience working with you. Lots of love."

Nimrat Kaur compared Shah Rukh Khan to New York city and she wrote, "@iamsrk to me is like New York City - everyone has their own, unique way of being in love with. To the man of every season, mood and moment, thank you for being such a big part of our narratives forever. To the best year of the best guy yet [?] #HappyBirthdaySRK #FanForLife"

Vivek Oberoi while confessing being a big fan of King Khan, wished SRK on Twitter by sharing a throwback picture along with him. He captioned the photo as "King of hearts! King of smiles!Many many happy returns to the Badshah of Bollywood @iamsrk! Here's a throwback picture! Thank you for always being there for me! A big fan always! Lotsoflove#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan." (ANI)

