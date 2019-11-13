Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Vidya Balan (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Vidya Balan (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)

B-towners wish fans on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 15:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As the world celebrates the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday, B-towners extended heartiest wishes to their fans and followers on the occasion.
Taking to social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a few pictures of the first Sikh Guru, including a snap of Amritsar's Golden Temple.

"Greetings on this auspicious day of the 550th Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he wrote alongside the pictures of Guru Nanak Dev and the Golden Temple of Amritsar.
Hema Malini wished the fans by sharing a message on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev on her social media. "Guru Nanak Ji's teachings reach out to all mankind in a simple, yet telling manner. His message of 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo & Wand Chhako', which means, Chant the name of the God, perform your duty with honesty and hard work, and share whatever you earn with the needy' is timeless."

Taking to Instagram, Vidya Balan shared a video on Instagram where she wished the fans on the occasion of Gurpurab and shared a sweet thought along with a caption that read, "Faith can move mountains!...and this is not just a phrase but I've come to realize it can be a reality....the universe ONLY works in our favour...so Keep the Faith !! These lines encapsulate that thought beautifully so..."


"May this Gurupurab Bring an abundance of health, joy and peace in your life! HappyGurunanakJyanati!" Anil Kapoor posted on Instagram.

Taapsee Pannu shared a message in Punjabi to congratulate fans on this auspicious occasion that read, "May you and your family be blessed... Millions of wishes for Gurupurab! "

Taking to Instagram, singer Dijit Dosanjh shared a video where he is shown helping the needy and spreading the word of the founder of the Sikh faith alongside a caption that reads, "You are the true Father and every being of this world is your offspring. Nanak is the primal beginning, beyond the time and Nanak is present throughout all the Yuggas."



Actor Manoj Bajpayee extended his greetings on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev by posting a message alongside a picture of the Sikh guru, that read," Happy guru parv to you all!!! May Guruji's teachings touch you all!!!" (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:47 IST

