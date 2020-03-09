'Baaghi 3' fares well on opening weekend, mints Rs 53.83 crores

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer action-drama franchise 'Baaghi 3' fares well at the box office as the movie grossed Rs 53.83 crores over the weekend.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and noted that the movie braved mixed records due to Coronavirus scare, examination period, yet the movie fared well at the weekend. 'Baaghi 3' also marks as a landmark in Tiger's career as it is the third movie to cross Rs 50 crore mark on the opening weekend.



Taran also shared an account of the films by the 30-year-old actor since his first 2014 flick 'Heropanti'. Tiger's 2019 action-drama 'War' topped the chart as it grossed whopping 166.25 crores due to an extended weekend of 5 days, followed by the second part of the Baaghi franchise that collected Rs 73.10 crores on the opening weekend. The third place is taken over by 'Baaghi 3' with the collection of Rs 53.83 crores. His 2014 flick 'Heropanti' stood last at the chart with a collection of Rs 21.33 crores.



'Baaghi 3' is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. It also features Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick hit the theatres on March 6. (ANI)

(ANI)

