'Baahubali' actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who tested COVID-19 positive, gets discharged from hospital

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): 'Baahubali' actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who contracted COVID-19, has been discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana on Monday.

In a statement that Bhatia posted on social media, the actor said that she was quarantined at a private medical facility in Hyderabad.

After seeking expert treatment for a couple of days, Bhatia has been discharged.

"Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I had mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive," she wrote.

"I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well," she added.



Bhatia said that she is optimistic that she will recover fully from her health peril.

"I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised," the 30-year-old actor said.



She further thanked everyone for wishing her speedy recovery and wrote, "A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern, and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well."

Earlier in August, her parents had tested COVID-19 positive, while she had tested negative.

On the professional front, it was recently announced that she would be reprising Tabu's role in the Telugu remake of the Sriram Raghavan directorial 'Andhadhun' that is scheduled to go on floors this November. (ANI)

