Babil gives a glimpse of lake left by his late father Irrfan Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Late star Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil has shared a few images of a private lake that he inherited from the former.

The Instagram images show Babil chilling on an inflatable boat at the lake, which is surrounded by hills.





"Lake Babil," he captioned the post.

When a user asked Babil about where the lake is located, he informed that the lake is left to him by his late father.

"I signed all my inheritance to mamma cause that was the right thing to do but baba left me this lake. So now I have a private lake of my own and I plan to breed endangered species of fish here," Babil wrote.

Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. A few days ago, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project. (ANI)

