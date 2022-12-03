Babil shares how his art changed after meeting his dad late Irrfan Khan's mentor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil has been receiving praises ever since he made his acting debut with 'Qala'.

On Saturday, Babil took to Instagram and shared glimpses of his special meeting with noted theatre director "Prasanna sir" who was Irffan Khan's mentor.

He also shared throwback pictures of "Prasanna sir" with Irrfan.

"For the first time, in recent days, I experienced the other side of being an actor. The commerce of it, the promotion of yourself. Although I obliged to it with sincerity and honesty, it was something that didn't feel true to me. It was difficult because the idea of feeding your own narcissism made me feel dissociated with the spirituality of 'acting' as an art form, even with the awareness of our reality; that in our society art cannot exist without commerce," Babil wrote.

"I begged to life itself, I sought within myself and I cried one night, I said "please show me a way to stay true to myself." A few days later, Prasanna sir came to our house (one of the greatest acting teachers, baba's most significant mentor) and discussions with him brought me closer to my roots, I felt closer to my art. I believe that if we think of life as a dear friend and wish for changes within one's self, life will revert to you, stay close with you and provide you with opportunities to evolve. I believe that life is your one true friend," he added.

'Qala' released on Netflix on Decemeber 1. (ANI)