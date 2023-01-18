"Baby 2 is on the way": Actor Evelyn Sharma breaks pregnancy news

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Actress Evelyn Sharma on Tuesday announced that she is expecting her second child.

The actor posted pictures of her baby bump on Instagram. She captioned it, "Can't wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby #2 is on the way!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CngI37ILHQc/?hl=en

Following this, celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Actor Neha Dhupia wrote, "Many Congratulations. Twice the love and fun."



Actor Lisa Haydon commented, "Congrats Evelyn. Beautiful news."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Congratulations to you my dearest. Such great news"

Evelyn is married to Tushaan Bhindi, who is an Australia-based dental surgeon.

Evelyn was blessed with a daughter in November, 2021. The actor regularly posts happy pictures with her husband and daughter, Ava Rania Bhindi, on social media.

Speaking of Evelyn, she is best known for featuring in Hindi movies such as 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Saaho'. Her last picture was 'X-Ray: The Inner Image.' (ANI)

