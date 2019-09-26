Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Bachchan reciprocates with gratitude to Lata Mangeshkar for her congratulatory wishes

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:09 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): After Bollywood's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar congratulated legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the actor took to social media to express his gratitude.
"Adarnia Lata Ji, in what words should I appreciate your feelings? I am unable to. Gratitude, gratefulness, and thanks seem so small. Seeking your blessings, significant and humble, Amitabh Bachchan" the 76-year-old actor tweeted.

On Tuesday, the ace singer, who has sung several songs for Bachchan's films like 'Abhimaan,' 'Zanjeer', wished him by penning a sweet message.
"Namaskar Amitji. I am very happy to hear that you're receiving Dadasaheb Phalke's. I congratulate you very much. It is a historical event in itself to receive the award of the name of the father of the Indian pictorial creation to the great hero of Indian cinema. @SrBachchan," she wrote on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was selected for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday, has been bombarded with congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities.
The announcement was made by the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Other than Lata Mangeshkar, scores of celebrities congratulated the actor including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Asha Bhosle, AnilKapoor, KaranJohar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Kapoor, AyushmannKhurrana, Huma Qureshi, and KartikAaryan.
Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani.'
He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:37 IST

Anupam Kher begins filming for 'New Amsterdam' season 2

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher on Thursday announced that he along with other cast have started filming for season 2 of his television series 'New Amsterdam'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 19:24 IST

Here's Celine Dion embracing her 'Imperfections' in video for new single

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion released a music video for her latest single 'Imperfections' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:34 IST

Disha Patani wraps up 'Malang'

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Disha Patani on Thursday announced the wrap of her forthcoming film 'Malang' also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:08 IST

Meghan Markle donates baby Archie's clothes to South Africa charity

Washington DC [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who is currently on a 10-day tour of South Africa with her husband Prince Harry and son Prince Archie, donated her son's clothes to a South Africa charity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:21 IST

Ananya Panday pens sweet birthday wish for 'papa' Chunky Pandey

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday showered love on her father and actor Chunky Pandey in the sweetest way possible.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:20 IST

Kelly Ripa's Daughter's Day wish for Lola is just adorable

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Weeks after dropping off her daughter in New York for further studies, Hollywood actor Kelly Ripa shared throwback pictures to celebrate National Daughter's Day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:17 IST

Aaron Carter says he's is undergoing medical treatment, sold firearms

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): American singer Aaron Carter has said that he is undergoing treatment and has sold his firearms.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:47 IST

Hulu network not proceeding with Marvel series 'Ghost Rider'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Television network Hulu has decided not to proceed with Marvel's 'Ghost Rider,' planned live-action series starring Gabriel Luna.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:20 IST

Judah Lewis returning for Netflix horror sequel to 'The Babysitter'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Netflix is gearing up for another bloody adventure by launching the sequel of 2017 horror film 'The Babysitter.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:16 IST

Fiona Apple on cloud after Jennifer Lopez grooves to her song in...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Fiona Apple is on cloud nine at the moment as she got to know that her 1996 hit song 'Criminal' was used in the upcoming film 'Hustlers.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:13 IST

Billy Porter to make TV directorial debut with 'Pose' season 3

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Just a few days after his historic Emmy win for his acting prowess in popular American drama series 'Pose', Billy Porter is heading behind the camera.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:55 IST

Jason Bateman in talks to direct, star in Ryan Reynolds- starrer 'Clue'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Actor-director Jason Bateman, who recently took home an Emmy award for directing one of the episode's of the Netflix series 'Ozark', is in talks to helm and star in Ryan Reynold's film based on Hasbro's board game Clue.

Read More
iocl