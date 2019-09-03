Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur at Ganesh Chaturthi event at Antilia. Photo/ANI
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur at Ganesh Chaturthi event at Antilia. Photo/ANI

Bachchans, Vidya Balan, Sachin Tendulkar arrive at Antilia for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Ambanis on Monday hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home Antilia, which saw several members from the film fraternity.
The Ambanis- Nita and Mukesh Ambani- put out a magnificent and star-studded show to welcome Ganpati into their home, which was bedecked in flowers.
Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan along with wife and son Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan arrived at the Antilia in their all-white co-ordinated outfits.

From the Cricket world, Sachin Tendulkar came with his wife, son and daughter.
Tendulkar donned a maroon kurta and his son opted for a blue one. Standing alongside her husband, Anjali and daughter Sara looked graceful in magenta pink and light green outfits.

The occasion was also graced by Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra. Harbhajan looked handsome in a white kurta pajama. Standing alongside her husband, Geeta and daughter Hinaya looked beautiful in traditional outfits.

Actor Vidya Balan too arrived with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur for the celebration. Dressed in Kanjeevaram Saree, Vidya looked beautiful and elegant. Siddharth complementing his stunning wife wore yellow coloured ethnic outfit.

'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit graced the event with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene sporting an elegant taffy pink saree. While her husband wore white kurta pajama with a maroon jacket.

Ileana D'Cruz entered solo in a peach dress with intricate magenta work paired with a heavy neckpiece.

Actor Isha Koppikar arrived with her husband Timmy Narang for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Dressed in a vibrant and colourful saree, Isha looked every bit gorgeous while Timmy opted for a simple white kurta pajama.

Anu Malik too graced the ceremony with his wife and daughters Anmol Malik and Ada Malik. The ace music composer looked he looked simple yet smart in sage ethnic attire.

Also seen in attendance was cricketer Hardik Pandya. He looked dapper in a navy blue Jodhpuri Suit.

Vaibhavi Merchant too arrived solo, looking every bit of stunner dressed in a purple Salwar Kameez.

Along with Nita and Mukesh Ambani their son, Anant with fiance Radhika and Akash with wife Shloka were also present at the occassion.
(ANI)

