'Bachchhan Paandey' trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi promise a fun ride with comedy, crime

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): The wait is finally over! The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' is out and it's definitely a feast for the eyes.

The trailer revolves around Kriti and Arshad Warsi who embark on a journey to make a film about the ruthless gangster Bachchhan Paandey (played by Akshay).







After seeing the clip, it is safe to say that Farhad Samji's directorial is filled with the elements of comedy, action and crime.

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra also marked their presence in the trailer.

Talking about the film, Akshay said, "It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala (producer). He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one."

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's 'Bachchhan Paandey' is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March. (ANI)

