'Bachchhan Paandey' witnesses slow growth, mints Rs 12 crores as second-day collection

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's recently-released action-comedy ' Bachchhan Paandey ' which has opened to decent numbers, witnessed a slow uprise in its second-day collection.

According to the figures shared by Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the movie that also features Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles have earned Rs 12 crores on the second day of its release.

The buzz seems to be affected due to its competitor 'The Kashmir Files' starring Anupam Kher in the lead role.



"#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country... Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2... Needs to improve its performance on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: Rs 25.25 cr. #India biz," Taran shared on his Twitter handle.



Directed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy film 'Bachchhan Paandey' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Jigarthanda' that had released in 2014.

'Bachchhan Paandey', which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Nischay Kuttanda and Samji, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, Snehal Daabbi, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

The film's story revolves around an aspiring director (Kriti) who wants to make a film on a deadly gangster (Akshay). (ANI)

