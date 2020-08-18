Back with my Ghar ki kheti folks: Preity Zinta shares glimpse of kitchen garden

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Back to her kitchen garden, actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday shared with her fans a glimpse of her home-grown vegetables that the actor has grown amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The 'Kya Kehna' actor put out a post to Instagram wherein she is seen showcasing the veggies grown in her kitchen garden. In the video, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor is seen sporting a white T-shirt as she looks flawless in a no make-up look. As the video starts, Preity says, "Hi guys, I'm back in my kitchen garden, this is my ghar ki kheti," as she picks out a green chilly and green capsicum from her garden.



She added, "I'm loving it, and this is one good thing about this quarantine that I learned to grow my own green vegetables and spice up my life. Ting!"

Along with the post, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star noted, "I'm back with my Ghar ki kheti folks Kitchen Garden is growing & I cannot stop smiling. New addition are these spicy green chillies."

Thanking her mom for inspiring her to set up a small garden, Zinta added, "Thank you Ma for bringing so much greenery & joy into my life. #gharkikheti #chillies #kitchengarden #shimlamirchi #soproud #organic #Jaimatadi #ting.."

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 38 netizens viewed the tour of the actor's kitchen garden within the first 30 minutes.

Lately, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Preity Zinta shared stunning pictures from a glamorous photo-shoot where the actor is seen sporting a face mask. (ANI)