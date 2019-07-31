'Bad Boy' filming completed in 60 days

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): The shooting of Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy' has been completed merely in 60 days. However, the songs will be filmed abroad.

"Rajkumar Santoshi completes filming of #BadBoy in 60 days... Stars Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi and producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin... Sajid Qureshi produces the film... Songs will be filmed abroad" film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted.



The film, which is introducing Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi Chakraborty, along with Sajid Qureshi's daughter, Amrin Qureshi, also marks the directorial comeback of Rajkumar who helmed popular films like 'Ghayal,' 'Damini,' 'Andaz Apna Apna,' and 'Barsaat.'

The quirky romantic comedy will be produced by Inbox Pictures.

Mithun's eldest son Mahaakshay Chakraborty made his Bollywood debut back in 2008 with 'Jimmy', where he played a DJ who is falsely accused of murder. (ANI)

