'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover wishes to inspire people from his biography

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): "Bad Man", the moniker which actor Gulshan Grover earned due to his onscreen villainous roles, has been used as the title of his recently released biography. However, the actor revealed that he has had a real struggle in life and now wishes to inspire people from his piece!
"Nobody writes a biography for money, they write it to inspire so that people learn from their journey, experiences," said Gulshan.
Sharing his motive behind penning his life in a book, the 63-year-old actor said that nothing can really stop a person from progressing.
"My motive behind writing this piece was to make people aware that their economic circumstances or situations can't stop them from progressing," he said.
He further called himself an example of the same.
The 'Bad Man' who entered Bollywood having a commerce background expressed that it was tough for him to be the 'khalnayak' for he neither had a personality nor anything else. And yet he made a mark in the celluloid world with films like 'Ram Lakhan', 'Mohra', 'Tarzan: The Wonder Car'.
He pushed himself beyond Bollywood and became the first actor to reach Hollywood during the times of no Internet or mobile phone.
"When I headed to Hollywood, there was no Internet, no mobile phones, nobody there knew about us and our wonderful industry. So, it was very hard to ask for work there."
His struggles didn't stop here and he revealed how he used to carry along write-ups on him to show that he is famous.
"There I used to tell everybody that I am Gulshan Grover, a famous actor. I used to carry press articles, magazine cuttings along to show them."
He added, "No actor from India would have had an experience like this."
The book also sheds light on how he received the moniker 'Bad Man' from filmmaker Subhash Ghai.
A piece of advice Grover shared was, "Don't worry about what your circumstances are, dream, work hard, have faith and you shall succeed. I lived and still am living my dream."
