'Badhai Ho' makers rope in Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar for 'Badhaai Do'

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The makers of 2018 comedy-drama 'Badhai Ho' announced the second part of the franchise titled 'Badhai Do' on Monday. The makers have roped in Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao for the comedy-drama.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... #RajkummarRao and #BhumiPednekar in #BadhaaiDo... Will take the franchise #BadhaaiHo forward... Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni... Produced by Junglee Pictures... Starts June 2020... 2021 release."



'Badhaai Do' is a family comedy that revolves around an unlikely relationship and promises double the fun and emotions. While the story and characters of 'Badhaai Do' are different from that of 'Badhaai Ho', there is a common theme between both films as both are family-oriented films that will be endearing to the audience.

Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film is set to go on floors in June and to be released by early next year. (ANI)

