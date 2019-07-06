Poster of Badshah’s latest track 'Sheher Ki Ladki'
Poster of Badshah’s latest track 'Sheher Ki Ladki'

Badshah's 'Sheher Ki Ladki' is all things nostalgic

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:16 IST

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): Badshah's latest party number from Sonakshi Sinha-starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' proves that remixes are still in vogue for Bollywood.
Titled 'Sheher Ki Ladki', the song is a rejigged version of Sunil Shetty and Raveena Tandon's 1996 super-hit track that made its way into the party playlist of every 90's kid.
While remixing the popular track by adding some groovy beats and tweaking the lyrics here and there, Badshah incorporated some parts of the original version reminding you just how awesome the 'Rakshak' song was.
While the song makes your feet tap, the video will hit you with nostalgia as it features Sunil and Raveena grooving to the remixed version of their song. Without a doubt, the duo looks absolutely stunning in black edgy outfits.
The video also features Badshah and Diana Penty.
'Khandaani Shafakhana', featuring Sonakshi alongside Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, revolves around a female lead character who confronts the society on the topics of sex and related disorders.
The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 2. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:55 IST

Dwayne Johnsons' daughter enjoys turning him into 'great white shark'

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): As the US commemorated the 'fourth of July'- their Independence Day on Thursday, Dwayne Johnson relished the day with her little girl and his Instagram post will make you go awww!

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate Fourth of July together

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Days after releasing a sizzling hot music video for their song 'Senorita', Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen celebrating Fourth of July together in California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:31 IST

Nicki Minaj criticised by human rights activists ahead of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American rapper Nicki Minaj is facing criticism by human rights activists for scheduling performance in Saudi Arabia, a Middle East Country which treats women and minorities as second-class citizens.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:15 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' song 'Khadke Glassy' out, features Sidharth,...

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' have released the film's first song 'Khadke Glassy'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:47 IST

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan to visit Scotland with baby Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Baby Archie is not even two months old and is already giving major travel goals. Before jetting off to Africa, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are planning to visit Scotland with their newborn son.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:21 IST

Netflix, HBO, Amazon, are good for women: Patricia Clarkson...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): American actor Patricia Clarkson who has appeared in films like 'Easy A', 'Friends with Benefits' believes that streaming giants are 'good for women'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Kevin Spacey accuser abruptly drops sexual assault lawsuit

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): The former Massachusetts busboy, who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, has dropped the lawsuit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 20:12 IST

'What's cooking jiji?' Taapsee Pannu shares still from 'Saand Ki...

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): Stepping into the shoes of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, India's oldest sharpshooters, Taapsee Pannu with co-star Bhumi Pednekar looks totally made for the role in a still she shared from the sets of their forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:41 IST

Meghan King Edmonds makes big revelation about her 13-month old

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): It seems time is not right for Meghan King Edmonds as the actor has made a shocking revelation about her 13-months old son's health amid husband Jim Edmonds' cheating scandal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:58 IST

Sebastian Stan makes fun of Gwyneth Paltrow for not remembering him

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): You only get one shot to make a first impression, but this was not the case with actor Sebastian Stan, who luckily had three opportunities to introduce himself to Academy-award winning actress, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:20 IST

Shay Mitchell uses Power Rangers to reveal baby's gender

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who recently announced her pregnancy on social media by posting a picture of her baby bump has now revealed her baby's gender in the most unusual way.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 16:12 IST

Prince William gives out hugs during a visit to Royal hospital

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Showing that he is a royal with a golden heart, Prince William hugged patients and staff of the Royal Marsden Hospital in London as he toured the hospital on Thursday.

Read More
iocl