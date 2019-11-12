'Bala' Ayushmann's first movie to be released in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Here is the good news for movie buffs out there. 'Bala' is the first Ayushmann Khurrana's movie to be released in Saudi Arabia.

Movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared it on Twitter handle where he mentioned that Bala has cleared the standards of the censor board and the movie will now be released on November 14 in Saudi Arabia.



The Amar Kaushik directorial received a great response at the box office and minted Rs 10.5 crore on its opening day. 'Bala' also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

In the movie, Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from premature balding. It revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Among others, 'Bala' also features Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles. (ANI)

