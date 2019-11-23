Poster of the film (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'Bala' continues wining streak, crosses Rs. 150 crore mark globally

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 23:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana starrer-'Bala' has surpassed Rs 150 crore mark in just three weeks of its run.
Since the numbers are proof that the film has impressed the audience, the star cast of the film including Ayushmann, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar will be celebrating the achievement.
Taking to her Twitter, Bhumi shared the happy news with her fans and followers alongside a small clip showcasing the overjoyed 'Article 15' star and a poster of the flick.
"#Bala crosses another milestone. And it's a big one! So tonight's the time to celebrate the success with the team! Soda, pani nimbu ke saath kya piyenge aaj? #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @ayushmannk @yamigautam @MaddockFilms @JioCinema @jiostudios," she tweeted.
In just a week of its release, the film surpassed the Rs 75 crore mark in India.
It opened with a decent Rs 10.5 crore on its opening day and registered a total approximating to Rs 76 crores till November 14, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter.
Earlier, clearing the standards of the censor board, 'Bala' also became the 35-year-old actor's first to be released in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, November 14. The film is based on premature balding. Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition and revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks.
The film is helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:49 IST

Cong accuses IFFI organisers of mismanaging India's biggest film festival

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Indian National Congress on Friday, accused the organisers of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) of botching up India's biggest film festival.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:02 IST

Salman, Sonakshi shake a leg with special children

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Megastar Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha on Friday were seen dancing their heart out with special children on the track of their latest film 'Dabangg 3'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:02 IST

Arjun Kapoor pens emotional message for mother Mona Shourie Kapoor

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): We all cherish our childhood memories, it is undoubtedly the most beautiful part of our life. Reminiscing his childhood days, Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt note remembering his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in a social media post.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:31 IST

Parineeti Chopra receives invitation to attend ICC Women's T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra on Friday received an official invitation from Australian Cricket Board to attend the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:11 IST

Emraan Hashmi takes off for Delhi to shoot for 'Chehre', flags...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi shared a black and white selfie in the middle of flight journey, to shoot for the last schedule of his upcoming flick 'Chehre' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:54 IST

Madhuri Dixit posts a heartfelt note on Saroj Khan's birthday

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): 'Devdas' actor and Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene wished choreographer Saroj Khan on her birthday by sharing a picture alongside heartfelt note on social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't attend royal holiday following...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): The tensions between the two royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry continued to ripple leading to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing that they will not be spending the holiday with the royal family at Sandringham this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST

Kate, Oliver Hudson wish mother Goldie Hawn on her birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): American actor and 'Overboard' star Goldie Hawn who turned 74 on Thursday (local time), was poured in with love from her two children, both actors Kate and Oliver Hudson on social media to celebrate the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:03 IST

Jenelle Evans keeping healthy terms with ex Nathan Griffith amid...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Reality television star Jenelle Evans might be in the middle of her divorce with estranged husband David Eason but she is keeping a healthy relationship with her ex Nathan Griffith.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:40 IST

Chris Brown welcomes baby boy with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Singer Chris Brown is now a proud father for the second time as he welcomed a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:37 IST

Selena Gomez announces release date of next album

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez has revealed the release date of her next album.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:34 IST

Kartik Aaryan receives adorable birthday surprise from parents

New Delhi (India), Nov 22 (ANI): As Kartik Aaryan turned 29 on Friday, he received a special surprise from his parents.

Read More
iocl