Poster of the film (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'Bala' continues winning streak, crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 4

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Bala' is unstoppable at the box-office. After registering a strong opening, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the fourth day of its run.
Till Monday the film had raked in Rs 52.21 crore.
The movie which shows the 'Vicky Donor' actor suffering from premature balding, may emerge as the biggest opener of Ayushmann till date, breaking the records of his earlier blockbuster 'Dream Girl'.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box-office collection on his Twitter account adding that the holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti may boost the earnings of the flick.
Clearing the standards of the censor board, 'Bala' has become Ayushmann Khurrana's first to be released in Saudi Arabia. The film will be showcased on the big screens on November 14.
The flick, which released on November 7, minted over Rs 10 crore on its opening day.
Other than the 'Article 15' star, 'Bala' features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. While Bhumi essays the role of a dark-skinned girl, Yami plays a TikTok star.
The film also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.
'Bala' has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:47 IST

'Climate warrior' Bhumi now part of Versova beach clean-up

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar seems to be going all lengths to take her pan India campaign, Climate Warrior, to new heights!

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

Check out teaser of Emraan Hashmi starrer 'The Body'

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): More than a year after Emraan Hashmi and team wrapped up shooting for thriller 'The Body', the teaser of the film is finally out!

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:54 IST

You're going to catch me in the streets of Mumbai, says Katy Perry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Landing in India after a long gap of seven years, a "rejuvenated" Katy Perry shared her plans of going around the streets of Mumbai to try her hands on some local cuisine and also spilled the beans on chances of collaborating with Indian artists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:58 IST

Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar for 'Bachchan Pandey'

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): Christmas 2020 is going to be merrier as Kriti Sanon has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar once again for 'Bachchan Pandey'!

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:23 IST

Katy Perry in India, says 'a brand new me is ready to 'par-tay''

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): Katy Perry who landed in Mumbai ahead of her music festival, is feeling 'rejuvenated' as she is visiting India after 7 years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:35 IST

Dua Lipa shares excitement of performing with Katy Perry in India

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa who is set to perform alongside Katy Perry this month in Mumbai for a music festival shared her excitement of visiting the country for the second time.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:32 IST

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzeneggar thinking of extending family soon!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Romantic couple Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt who exchanged vows in June this year, are thinking of extending their family soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:16 IST

ISFF: Festival honours film based on carbon monoxide deaths

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): The fifth edition of the International science film festival (ISFF) which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, honoured a science film based on carbon monoxide deaths.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 20:03 IST

Here's what Selena Gomez say about her battle with Lupus

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez who has weathered several storms in her life, opened up about the hardest times and how she dealt with them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:09 IST

Hailey Bieber condoles aunt Hilaria Baldwin after her second miscarriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Hailey Bieber is showing support for her aunt Hilaria Baldwin who suffered from a second miscarriage in seven months.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:39 IST

Akshay Kumar extends wishes on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Akshay Kumar extended best wishes in a video, which is just showing his devotion towards the auspicious occasion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:46 IST

Hilary Duff shares experience on completing shoot of episode one...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Hillary Duff has officially finished shooting for the first episode of American sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire'.

Read More
iocl