'Bala' is Bhumi's 'way of promoting parity in society'

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar has earned a name in Bollywood for her choices of films and now that her next outing 'Bala' is just a week away from release, the actor revealed that the movie is her 'way of promoting parity in society!'
Moreover, she addressed herself as "someone who wants to make a difference."
After playing an overweight girl in her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', Bhumi, who will be playing a girl with a dark complexion in the upcoming flick got candid about how she wants to challenge societal prejudice that women face.
"This is my way of promoting parity in society. I have always wanted my work to speak about societal parity right from my first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in which I was playing this beautiful, confident, young overweight girl who was comfortable in her own skin," the 30-year old said.
While she is not a "social activist", the star called herself "somebody who cares" and added, "I am doing something similar in 'Bala', where I am playing a dark-skinned girl. I am not a social activist; I am just somebody who cares, somebody who is aware. I am somebody who truly wants to make a difference."
Fair skin is an obsession in India and the 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor terming it as total objectification of women, said that being an actor, she has "enough power that people will listen".
"I mean it's the most far reached visual medium to people in our country and I want to do my best to fight prejudice through this medium. This is my service to my society," she added.
Even more, talking about her performance in her last release, Bhumi continued, "Even what I did in 'Saand Ki Aankh' is exactly that - it is a very strong feminist comment. It speaks about equality, equal opportunities for both genders."
Not only did she stood up for a cause in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and 'Saand Ki Aankh', her 2017 feature with Akshay Kumar 'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha' also pictured her as an aware, determined woman.
"Even in 'Toilet', I stood up for equality and the need for sanitation. But the idea is always to entertain your audiences while delivering a powerful social message," the actor added.
In 'Bala', Bhumi will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. Helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will open on November 8. (ANI)

