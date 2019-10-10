Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Bala' trailer: Ayushmann's bald character will leave you in splits

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:52 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana who is basking in the success of his latest film 'Dream Girl,' is back to leave you in splits with the tale of a bald man 'Bala'. The actor shared the trailer of the laughter riot on Thursday.
Known for opting for unique scripts, Ayushmann is set to make you laugh with his character who is facing premature balding.

The hilarious trailer starts with Bala selling skin whitening products in a school where he encounters a dusky girl played by Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi who gets offended by Bala's comments asks him why he is wearing a cap. She then inches closer and takes the cap off, leaving Bala's semi-bald head in the open.
The trailer then shows the constant struggle Bala undergoes to regain hair where he also seeks help from his father played by Saurabh Shukla who tries home remedies to overcome his son's baldness. At one point in time, the premature balding of Bala also proves to be a hindrance in his marriage.
Apart from Bhumi, fans can also catch a glimpse of Yami who plays the role of a star in the film and is also Bala's love interest.
Depressed by his situation, Bala runs from pillar to post to find a solution for his baldness. After trying a lot of weird concoctions to add length to his hair, he decides to put on a wig to impress his lady love in the film.
Apart from the above-mentioned stars, fans can also watch Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee in the film.
This is the second time Abhishek and Ayushmann have come together for a film. Earlier they were spotted together in 'Dream Girl.'
Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier worked in blockbusters like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. The upcoming film marks their third collaboration together. Meanwhile, he made his film debut opposite Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor in 2012.
Before releasing the trailer, Ayushmann teased fans with the poster of the film where he can be seen watering his head in order to grow hair.
The film is directed by 'Stree' fame director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.
Earlier today, the release date of the film has been preponed and it is now slated to hit the screens on November 8. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:53 IST

Madhuri Dixit turns producer for Marathi film

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene has turned producer for a Marathi film titled 'Panchak.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:58 IST

Akshay Kumar poses with 'desi avengers' from 'Sooryavanshi'

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): After Katrina Kaif spilled the beans about Akshay Kumar's character in 'Sooryavanshi' with the picture of a name badge, Akshay on Thursday shared a photo of his 'Desi Avengers.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:42 IST

Always wanted to raise the bar of action films in India: Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Overwhelmed by the thunderous response received by 'WAR', Hrithik Roshan said that he always wanted to raise the bar of action films in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:12 IST

Nora Fatehi tantalises fans with insane moves in 'Ek Toh Kum...

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Nora Fatehi has no match when it comes to flaunting sizzling dance moves. The dancer is once again soaring the temperature with the latest track 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' from 'Marjavaan.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:42 IST

BJP MLA seeks ban on 'Bigg Boss 13', says show is 'spreading vulgarity'

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh has written a letter to Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar asking him to immediately stop the telecast of "Big Boss-13" alleging that the show is 'spreading vulgarity and hurting the social mora

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:35 IST

'Marjavaan' release date pushed forward to avert clash with 'Bala'

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): The release date of Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjavaan' has been pushed ahead again citing Bhushan Kumar's good relations with Dinesh Vijan whose latest film 'Bala' is also set to release on November 7.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:39 IST

Here's how Rihanna teased fans about new albums

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): Fan of singer Rihanna are elated as she teased them about her new album.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:15 IST

Nikki Bella gets vocal about her intimate relationship with...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): American retired professional wrestler Nikki Bella who never shies away from opening up about her love life, spoke about her ongoing romance with her former 'Dancing With the Stars' partner, Artem Chigvintsev on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:44 IST

Lili Reinhart pays heart touching tribute to late co-star Luke Perry

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): American actor Lili Reinhart who is gearing up for season 4 of 'Riverdale,' is making sure her beloved co-star late Luke Perry's memory will never be forgotten in the making of the show.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:37 IST

After 'Kabir Singh' Sandeep Reddy Vanga to come up with next

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): After giving a blockbuster hit 'Kabir Singh' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to come up with his next untitled film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:03 IST

Acting was a male-dominated field in 90's: Gwyneth Paltrow

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow got vocal about her struggling time in the industry and how successful she was in launching her own health company 'Goop.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 08:10 IST

Mindy Kaling speaks about alleged sexism by the Television Academy

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): American actor-comedian Mindy Kaling opened up about the alleged sexism by the Television Academy, the one who hands out the Emmy Awards.

Read More
iocl