Balaji Telefilms apologises for Kangana's spat with scribe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Balaji Telefilms on Tuesday apologised for the spat which broke out between Kangana Ranaut, lead actor of their upcoming 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya', and a journalist at the film's music launch event and termed it an "untoward incident".

The production house, however, refrained from naming Kangana and referred to her as "JudgeMentall Hai Kya's actor".

The regret comes a day after Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India on Tuesday boycotted actor Kangana Ranaut and demanded a written public statement from her, Ekta Kapoor and her banner.

"A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya's actor and journalist Justin Rao. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn. While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident," said the statement.

Apart from disseminating the statement to media, Ekta also posted it on Instagram.

The producers also requested media fraternity to not let the incident dent the film's prospects.

"We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Our film 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya' releases on July 26th and we urge the media to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film," read the statement.

Kangana on July 7 engaged in a heated argument with a PTI journalist at the song launch event of her upcoming film opposite Rajkumar Rao.

At the launch of 'The Wakhra Song', Kangana lambasted the reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film 'Manikarnika', which marked her directorial debut.



"You have trashed Manikarnika so badly, how can you think so low?" an agitated Kangana had asked.

During the event, while Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, her co-star in the film, were interacting with the media and answering their questions, Kangana snapped at the journalist before he could even complete his question, catching him off guard.

"You were bashing Manikarnika. Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism? You called me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism," the 'Queen' actor said, refusing to entertain any questions from the journalist. (ANI)

