'Bald' Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' teaser out!

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The first teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie 'Bala' was released on Monday where the actor will be seen playing the role of a bald man.

Unrecognisable as a balding man, Ayushmann shared the minute-long clip on Twitter. As per the teaser, the film seems to be about a balding man and his struggles in a day to day life.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, the 'Vicky Donor' actor said, "It's time to make some bold, oops bald moves!"

In the teaser, he can be seen singing 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyar Karne Wala' song from Shah Rukh Khan's 1992 film 'Deewana' as he rides a motorbike wearing a cap.

Soon a gush of wind blows away his black cap and the bald head revealed. The track quickly changes to veteran late actor Rajesh Khanna's 'Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai', a song from 1971 movie 'Kati Patang'.

This was evident from the teaser that all his enthusiasm and excitement get soaked in embarrassment.

The satire comedy-drama film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, who will portray the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin.

The movie also features Yami Gautam, whose role is yet to be revealed.

Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier worked in blockbusters like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.' The upcoming film marks their third collaboration together.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann and Yami are collaborating for the second time after the 2012 hit 'Vicky Donor', which marked the Bollywood debut of both the actors.

The comedy-drama, produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, is expected to hit the big screens on November 22, 2019.

National-award winning actor Ayushmann is also looking forward to the release of movie 'Dream Girl' featuring him and Nushrat Bharucha on September 13. (ANI)