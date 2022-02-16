Bappi Lahiri gave us some unforgettable songs, will be missed: Madhuri Dixit

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene remembered Bappi Lahiri, on Wednesday, with a sweet message dedicated to him following his demise.

The actor took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of the late musician.

"To the one who gave us some unforgettable songs and continues to make our disco experience complete with 'I am a disco dancer'... You'll be truly missed Bappi Da..."





Lahiri's iconic songs also include, 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Tamma Tamma', ''Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol paid their heartfelt tributes messages to the late singer. (ANI)

