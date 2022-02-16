Bappi Lahiri was so endearing in person: Ajay Devgn

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): The news of Bappi Lahiri's demise has left actor Ajay Devgn in a state of grief.

Paying his condolences, Ajay tweeted, "Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada You will be missed."





Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist who was treating the musician, informed that Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea)," the doctor said.

Bappi Da's last Bollywood song was 'Bankas' for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3' . (ANI)

