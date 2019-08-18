Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' turns two, director thanks cine lovers

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): With 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' completing two years today, the director of the film and Filmfare award winner Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared pictures from the sets of the film on her Instagram, thanking her fans for the love they have showered on her venture.
Captioning the picture, the 39-year old wrote, "Thank you for showering so much of love and encouraging my storytelling dear audience and cinema lovers. I am because of you. Many more stories to weave and learn for a lifetime. Next is #Panga :)."

Ayushmann Khurana, who was one of the lead actors in the movie, seemed nostalgic when he commented saying "Time Flies".
The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.
Ashwiny's upcoming film 'Panga' is a sports-drama, shooting for which was completed last month.
The movie will feature Kangana as a Kabaddi player. Apart from her, the film will also stars Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. 'Panga' is scheduled to release on January 24 next year. (ANI)

