'Batla House' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): John Abraham's latest outing, 'Batla House' which opened to good reviews has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark after seven days of its run at the box office.

According to trade analysts Taran Adarsh, the film has managed to rake in a total of Rs 57.82 crore. The movie is witnessing considerable growth after minting Rs 47.99 crores over the weekend.

'Batla House,' which spread magic mostly in parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, earned around Rs. 15.55 crores on day one, 8.84 crores on day two, whereas 10.90 and 12.70 crores on day three and four, respectively.

The thriller drama is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, officially known as Operation Batla House. The 'Romeo Akbar Walter' actor is portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter.

The encounter took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is written by Ritesh Shah who previously helmed the hit film 'Pink'. (ANI)

