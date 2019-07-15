'Batla House': Nora Fatehi steals the show with recreated version of 'O Saki Saki'

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): A popular classic song stirred with fresh peppy beats and topped with Nora Fatehi- a perfect recipe that makes for a catchy party number and that's exactly what the 'Batla House' song 'O Saki Saki' is.

The makers of John Abraham's upcoming crime-thriller on Monday released the first song from the film. The sizzling dance number is a remix version of Sanjay Dutt starrer song from film 'Musafir' that came out in 2004.

The original song featured Dutt and Koena Mitra grooving to the beats. With a perfect combination of vocals by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh, the song ended up becoming a hit amongst the audience and made its way to every single playlist of the time.

The revamped version of the song features Nora, a Canadian dancer who has managed to steal hearts with her insane dance movies in songs like 'Dilbar' and 'Kamariya'.

The original composition by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani is recreated by music composer Tanishk Bagchi and Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar and B Praak.

"Presenting the hottest dance anthem of the season as "O SAKI SAKI" from the movie Batla House, with the sizzling performance by Nora Fatehi. The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar, B Praak. The track is recreated and written by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is originally composed by Vishal- Shekhar," caption along with the song posted on YouTube by T-Series read.

Along with featuring Nora's performance, the video of the track also includes some bits and pieces of John's action sequence from the film.

While the song has already collected 1.4 million views on YouTube within 2 hours of its release, Koena Mitra, who starred in the original version, did not like the track.

Tweeting her disappointment over the song, Mitra asserted that the new version is "a mess".

"My song from Musafir Saaki Saaki" has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why? P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride," she wrote.

Inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, officially known as Operation Batla House, the film will see John portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter.

The movie is scheduled to release on August 15 (Independence Day). (ANI)

