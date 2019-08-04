'Batla House' cast and director Nikkhil Advani with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
'Batla House' cast and director Nikkhil Advani with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

'Batla House' screened for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:35 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], August 3 (ANI): John Abraham starrer 'Batla House' was screened for Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday.
"Privileged to have met the honorable @VPSecretariat and show him glimpses of our film #BatlaHouse," John tweeted.

Besides John, the cast of the film and the director Nikkhil Advani also met the Vice President and showed him the glimpses of the film.
"Actors Shri John Abraham and Shri Mrunal Thakur along with the Director Shri Nikkhil Advani and the team of the film #BatlaHouse called on me, in New Delhi today," read the tweet from the official account of the VP.

The thriller drama is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, which is officially known as Operation Batla House. The incident took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.
The 'Parmanu' actor will be seen portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. As the tagline suggests 'The story of India's Most Decorated/Controversial Cop', the case was about this one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry Awards.
The movie is written by Ritesh Shah who previously helmed the hit film 'Pink' and will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:53 IST

Varun Dhawan's childhood dream comes true!

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): After Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to praise 'Hobbs & Shaw' which released today, especially the homage paid to the Samoan culture in the movie, the actor received a tweet back from his hero, Dwayne Johnson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:49 IST

How the 'concrete jungle' made Rishi Kapoor remember home!

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): As his New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): As his homecoming countdown is nearing, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is reminiscing his time in India which he confessed in his latest tweet.homecoming countdown is nearing, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is reminiscing his time in India

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:40 IST

'Mulk' completes one year!

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): As Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Mulk' clocked a year today, the actor said that the film she chose against all odds validated so many things.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:33 IST

Meghan Markle writing a book to become published author

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): After her stint as the guest editor for British Vogue magazine, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is trying her hands at writing her first book with plans to becoming a published author.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:28 IST

This is what Tiger Shroff can get arrested for!

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): Tiger Shroff, known for his well-toned physique, recently posted a picture on his Instagram account after which director of his upcoming film 'War' Siddharth Anand felt that he can be arrested for "wearing this T-shirt".

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:01 IST

Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal's 'crew' relishing European holiday!

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): Friendship is just around the corner and even Bollywood celebrities are all charged to live the day to its best! Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter along with their friend Kunal Kemmu and others have headed to Europe to celebrate their bond.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:01 IST

'Hobbs and Shaw' witnesses decent business on first day in India

Washington D.C. [USA], August 3 (ANI): The 'Fast and Furious' spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw', which released on August 2, opened to a lukewarm response minting Rs 13.15 crore on day one.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:22 IST

Huma Qureshi's 'action mode' on as she prepares for 'Army of the Dead'

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): Actor Huma Qureshi has stepped her foot in Hollywood and is soon to make her debut with the zombie drama 'Army of the Dead', but before that happens she is leaving no stone unturned to bring out her best!

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:35 IST

Wendy Williams reschedules her 'For the Record...Umm Hmm!' tour dates

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American TV host Wendy Williams who created a buzz after announcing her tour recently, has rescheduled the dates for the upcoming tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:43 IST

Bollywood moms open up about breastfeeding

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): It is impossible to count the ways a mother expresses her love and affection but with absolute certainty, it can be said that breastfeeding is one superhuman ability of a mother to give her baby the strength and nutrition they need.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:31 IST

Jim Carrey praises Ariana Grande

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Jim Carrey who is known for his energetic slapstick performances shared some kind words for pop star Ariana Grande.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:31 IST

Phil Lord, Chris Miller seal deal with Universal Pictures

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker Phil Lord and Chris Miller have signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

Read More
iocl