Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Batla House' trailer: John Abraham to unveil events 'labelled as untrue'

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 18:42 IST

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): After impressing fans with his stellar performance in some of the patriotic films like 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', Bollywood's handsome hunk John Abraham is all set to show his acting prowess with the trailer of his upcoming film 'Batla House.'
The two minute 55 seconds trailer of the thriller drama opens up with a recreation of the Batla House encounter, and immediately proceeds to the aftermath. Fans can catch a glimpse of John essaying the role of a decorated cop and wearing his bulletproof jacket, and watch as his teammates ruthlessly firing down suspects.
The trailer at one point tags the film as 'Inspired by true events, Labelled as untrue.'
The trailer is a fictional depiction of the events that took place during the day of the encounter and the widespread criticism that followed after the encounter. John's character in the film faces a lot of criticism over the encounter but this does not stop him from investigating the matter deeply. At one point of time in the trailer, the actor even gets conferred with a medal for his work.
John plays the role of Sanjeev Kumar in the film, the person who led the Batla House encounter in September 2008. The trailer will keep you engrossed with its suspense and leaves you intrigued about the events. It will surely keep you glued to your seats.
The trailer also gives a glimpse of Mrunal Thakur who will be seen essaying the role of John's wife in the film.
Nora Fatehi can be seen performing a special dance number in the film.
John shared the official trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Was the nation prejudiced or was it really a fake encounter? The questions will finally be answered. Batla House trailer out now."


The film which is inspired from the real operation took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.
As the tagline of the film suggests " The story of India's most decorated/controversial cop", the case was about one person Sanjeev Kumar who led the operation and had 70 encounters, a record of 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry awards.
The film helmed by Nikkhil Advani, written by Ritesh Shah will hit the big screens on (Independence Day) August 15. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:55 IST

Cameron Boyce's family confirms he had epilepsy which led to...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): American actor Cameron Boyce's family is shedding some new light on the medical condition that led to his tragic death.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:34 IST

Super 30: 'I wanted this biopic to be made while I am alive'...

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 10 (ANI): Just ahead of the release of the biopic 'Super 30' staring Hrithik Roshan, Indian mathematician Anand Kumar made a shocking revelation as to why he wanted the film to be made as soon as possible.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:23 IST

New song 'Spirit' from Disney live-action remake 'The Lion King' out

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Beyonce released a new song 'Spirit' from Disney's 'The Lion King' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:12 IST

Ariana Grande opens up about grief over Mac Miller, "highly...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande opened up about her past relationships and personal turmoil in her latest interview.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 18:04 IST

George R.R. Martin hints prequel series will have fan-favourite...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): It's been more than a month since we bid adieu to HBO's insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones', and while fans are still reeling over its end, author George R.R. Martin, shared some new details on the state of Westeros in HBO's upcoming prequel of the epic fantas

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:50 IST

Kim Kardashian denies rumours of removing ribs to fit in Met Gala outfit

Washington D.C.[USA], July 10 (ANI): After grabbing eyeballs at the 2019 Met Gala in May this year, Kim Kardashian is now falling in the middle of theories that she might have removed her ribs to pull off the look well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Dove Cameron remembers her 'Descendants' co-star Cameron Boyce

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Actor Dove Cameron broke her silence over the death of his 'Descendants' co-star Cameron Boyce.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:21 IST

Hollywood mourns Rip Torn's death

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Hours after the announcement of Emmy winner actor Rip Torn's death on Tuesday (local time), Hollywood celebs paid homage to the veteran actor on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 16:58 IST

Jaden Smith opens vegan food truck for homeless in Los Angeles

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Celebrities around the world on several occasions have reached out to their fans. Be it surprising them with a hospital visit, or giving out money or food to homeless people, celebrities leave no stone unturned to shower love on their admirers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 16:56 IST

Ekta Kapoor apologises, but journalist body says ban on Kangana remains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Entertainment Journalists Guild on Wednesday acknowledged the apology posted by Balaji Telefilms head Ekta Kapoor on the spat that took place between actor Kangana Ranaut and a journalist during a recent promotional event of her upcoming film 'Judgementall

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:47 IST

Lady Gaga announces new beauty line

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga is stepping into the beauty business as she is all set to launch her new beauty line!

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:33 IST

Emmy winning actor Rip Torn passes away at 88

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Emmy winner actor Rip Torn, who is known for his acting and comedy passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday (local time).

Read More
iocl