'Batla House' trailer: John Abraham to unveil events 'labelled as untrue'

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): After impressing fans with his stellar performance in some of the patriotic films like 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', Bollywood's handsome hunk John Abraham is all set to show his acting prowess with the trailer of his upcoming film 'Batla House.'

The two minute 55 seconds trailer of the thriller drama opens up with a recreation of the Batla House encounter, and immediately proceeds to the aftermath. Fans can catch a glimpse of John essaying the role of a decorated cop and wearing his bulletproof jacket, and watch as his teammates ruthlessly firing down suspects.

The trailer at one point tags the film as 'Inspired by true events, Labelled as untrue.'

The trailer is a fictional depiction of the events that took place during the day of the encounter and the widespread criticism that followed after the encounter. John's character in the film faces a lot of criticism over the encounter but this does not stop him from investigating the matter deeply. At one point of time in the trailer, the actor even gets conferred with a medal for his work.

John plays the role of Sanjeev Kumar in the film, the person who led the Batla House encounter in September 2008. The trailer will keep you engrossed with its suspense and leaves you intrigued about the events. It will surely keep you glued to your seats.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Mrunal Thakur who will be seen essaying the role of John's wife in the film.

Nora Fatehi can be seen performing a special dance number in the film.

John shared the official trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Was the nation prejudiced or was it really a fake encounter? The questions will finally be answered. Batla House trailer out now."



The film which is inspired from the real operation took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

As the tagline of the film suggests " The story of India's most decorated/controversial cop", the case was about one person Sanjeev Kumar who led the operation and had 70 encounters, a record of 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry awards.

The film helmed by Nikkhil Advani, written by Ritesh Shah will hit the big screens on (Independence Day) August 15. (ANI)