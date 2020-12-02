'Be hard-working': Rajkummar Rao as he flaunts brawny physique

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2(ANI): Showcasing his brawny physique, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday treated fans to his stunning picture.

The 'Trapped' star posted a snap on Instagram, in which he soared temperature with his toned built.

Rao is seen sporting a wine coloured gym vest as he looks away from the camera. The snap, which is captured in the gym showcased his perfectly shaped upper body and superbly toned shoulders.



Showcasing his chiselled physique, the 'Stree' star penned a thoughtful caption which reads, "Bachpan me suna tha mehnat ka fal meetha hota hai or fal jitna meetha khana hai, mehnat utni hi krni hoti hai. #BeMehnati" (Translation: I heard as a child that hard work bears sweet fruits and the sweeter you want the fruits to be, harder you'd have to work. #BeHardworking)



The post accumulated more than one lakh likes with many leaving comments appreciating the actor including actor Bhumi Padnekar who commented: "I see it happening" (along with the raising hands' emoticon).

The actor has been quite active on social media. Last month, Rajkummar announced that he is preparing a chiselled physique for a new role.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in a sports comedy-drama 'Chhalaang' co-starring Nushrat Bharucha. (ANI)

