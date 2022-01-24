Being blessed by a girl has been the biggest blessing of life: Aparshakti Khurana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): On the occasion of National Girl Child, actor Aparshakti Khurana penned a heartfelt letter for his daughter Arzoie.

The letter read, "Dear Arzoie, Life feels like a feel-good Bollywood movie since the day you were born. Because of you, I know what it feels like to have your dream come true. Because of you, I understand the word 'Family' a little better. Arzoie, you are too little to understand this right now, but Paapoo promises to be with you through thick and thin. Through successes and failures. Through 'I should get a haircut' and 'Oh no! Why did I get a haircut?'. Zuzu, no matter how much you grow and who you grow up to be, you will always be my little one. You see, it's only now that I understand what your grandparents mean when they say 'maa-baap ke liye bacche humesha, bacche hi rehte hain'."





In the note, Aparshakti also spoke about how good he feels when Arzoie sleeps in his arms.

"P.S. It feels amazing to see you sleep in my arms when I sing Arziyan Saari Mai Chehre Pe Likh Ke Laya Hoon. Is it the power of music? Or is it my voice that makes you go 'I'd rather be asleep than listen to this!'. So, you legit go zzz ooooo zoooooo. With love and only love, Your Paapoo," he concluded.

Arzoie was born to Aparshakti and Aakriti Ahuja on August 27, 2021. (ANI)

