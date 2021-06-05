Being environmentally responsible is the need of the hour, says Pragya Kapoor

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): We shouldn't need a specific day to remind us of the importance of preserving the environment. Still, on World Environment Day 2021, we have to make an effort not only to create awareness but also consciousness in our minds about the realities of this peril at the eleventh hour. Our environment needs us and every little bit we do will help.

Speaking about the urgency, Bollywood producer and environmental activist, Pragya Kapoor, urged citizens to do their bit and become more responsible towards the very Earth we inhabit.



"We're in the middle of a pandemic, and some of us are going through the toughest of times, yet we must realise our pressing responsibility towards the environment. Whether it is avoiding wastage of vital resources, reducing the usage of harmful non-recyclable plastic materials, or replacing environmentally harmful materials for more viable ones; the littlest of efforts can help," said Pragya.

A constant voice advocating for plastic-ban and ensuring zero waste, Pragya is also the founder of 'Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation', which aims to create awareness about the climate crisis and other environmental issues.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Pragya, who had produced the 2018 film 'Kedarnath', is currently bankrolling 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. The upcoming film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. (ANI)

