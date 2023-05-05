"Believe me he will be part of this": Music Composer Daboo Malik opens up on giving tribute to legendary actor Rajesh Khanna

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Music composer Daboo Malik has given us some incredible songs over the years. Now Malik is all set to give tribute to the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna.

He recently opened up on life, his tribute, his collaboration with sons Armaan and Amaal, the music scene today and much more!

When asked about how he feels performing on stage after so many years, he said, "Feels like life has come back to where it all started, we used to sing retro songs then and we are still singing them. So I have a wonderful feeling about it I think it will it be great! This show is a dedication to my favourite trio RD Burman, Kishore Kumar and Rajesh Khanna"



Speaking more about the show 'Love You Kaka', Daboo revealed, "This show is a dedication to my favourite trio with whom I have spent most of my early years believing I am Rajesh khanna. He is and always be part of my soul. This show is a fans tribute to his fav star, This show I believe is a unfinished story and I want the next generation to know that there was a star who was bigger than any one else ever".



He added, "Believe me he will be part of this evening and he will be watching us perform this show that's my faith and you can call it madness! We will run his trivia, his voice, his songs will be part of this journey."

Sharing if his sons Armaan and Amaal will also be part of this he said, "Let's hope they come and enjoy this retro show keep guessing! For now The immortal music of RD Burman and Lyrics of Anand bakshi will live on eternally".

'Love You Kaka' will be at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir at Bandra West on May 7 from 7 pm. (ANI)

