'Bell Bottom' is inspired by true events: Akshay Kumar

New Delhi (India), Nov 11 (ANI): After announcing his next "roller-coaster spy ride" 'Bell Bottom' on Sunday, Akshay Kumar revealed that the film is inspired by true events.

The 'Khiladi' Kumar had on Sunday put out the very first look from his outing revealing the title and release date following which a fan commented on the post asking if it is the "remake of Kannada film?"

In no time, Akshay responded saying, "Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events."



Well, no doubt that the 'Housefull 4' stars' response will make the film all the more exciting for fans as it joined his list of films which are based on true incidents, including 'Rustom' and 'Mission Mangal'.

Set in the 80s, Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in 'Bell Bottom'. The gripping poster of the film featured the star wearing a coffee brown suit with dark shades and a big moustache - all the right ingrdeinte which make for a suave secret agent.

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. It is set for a release on January 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, the actor is still basking in the success of his last multi-starrer film 'Housefull 4' which managed to hit century and rake in Rs 109 crores within five days of its release.

Moreover, he has a number of films lined up throughout the year including 'Good News' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in 'Laxmi Bomb' and 'Sooryavanshi'. (ANI)

