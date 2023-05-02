Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chatrapathi' hindi remake trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Makers of the Hindi remake of Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli's action thriller 'Chatrapathi' unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer which he captioned, "PRABHAS - SS RAJAMOULI TELUGU REMAKE IN HINDI: 'CHATRAPATHI' *HINDI* TRAILER OUT NOW... Here's the trailer of #Chatrapathi... #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Chatrapathi, starring #Prabhas and directed by #SSRajamouli... Stars #SreenivasBellamkonda... In *cinemas* 12 May 2023. Directed by VV Vinayak... Written by Vijayendra Prasad... Dr Jayantilal Gada [PEN] presents. #BSS9."

The Hindi remake of the film is also titled as 'Chatrapathi' and it marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is known for his performances in films like 'Sita', 'Alludu Adhurs', 'Kavacham' and many more.

Helmed by V.V. Vinayak and is all set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.



'Chatrapathi' tells the story of a protagonist who rose against oppression to become a saviour of immigrants that suffered massive exploitation.

It also stars Nusshratt Bharuccha, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, and Shivam Patil, among others.

On his experience working in the film, Sreenivas Bellamkonda earlier said, "I'm happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like 'Chatrapathi' which is a highly thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India."

The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title which was helmed by the 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran in lead roles.

Released in 2005, the action-drama film gathered positive reviews from fans. (ANI)

