'Best Boys': Kiara Advani shares unseen pictures of Sidharth Malhotra with his late pet dog Oscar

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani has mourned the demise of his rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra's pet dog Oscar, who died on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram stories Kiara shared a couple of unseen pictures featuring the Sidharth and Oscar.

One of the stories shows Sidharth looking adorably at his canine friend. The other story showed Oscar sleeping amidst a gorgeous view and the third one shows Sid kissing Oscar, alongside which Kiara wrote, "Best Boys".









Meanwhile, sharing a couple of pictures of Oscar on his Instagram handle, Siddharth Malhotra mourned the loss of his furry friend with a heart-wrenching note.

"Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He's left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in Mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health," Sidharth wrote. (ANI)

