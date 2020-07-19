'Beyond thrilled', says Deepika Padukone for her upcoming project with Prabhas

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday confirmed the news of her teaming up with 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas for an upcoming project.

Padukone stated that she is "beyond thrilled" for her the project, which will be helmed by Nag Ashwin, who is known for delivering some hit Telugu movies.

He is known for directing the National-Award winning biopic 'Mahanati'. The forthcoming flick will be under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

The 34-year-old star shared a video by the production house revealing the news, and wrote: "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead.."



In the video, the makers of the movie addressed their pride in collaborating with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The yet-to-be-titled movie will be the first film to see the two actors sharing the screen-space.

However, other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed. (ANI)

