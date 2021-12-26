BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora catch up after COVID recovery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): After recovering from COVID-19, BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora met for a get together on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a picture with Amrita and wrote, "We are back."





The two looked all glammed-up for the get-together. Kareena was seen wearing a black coloured off-shoulder top with white pants. Amrita too looked party-ready in a pink feather dress.

The duo had tested positive for the deadly virus on December 13 after they attended a party at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Kareena and Amrita immediately quarantined themselves after their COVID-19 report came positive.

Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were also tested positive for COVID-19. However, Karan did not contract the virus.

After announcing that they have recovered from the virus, Kareena and Amrita celebrated Christmas with their families on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. (ANI)

