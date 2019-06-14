Poster of the Film
Poster of the Film

#BhagodaRohitShetty trends on Twitter, Akshay Kumar backs director

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:18 IST

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): Rohit Shetty's decision to prepone the release of his film 'Sooryavanshi' to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's 'Inshallah' has sent Twitterverse into a tizzy, with cinegoers expressing their angst on the micro-blogging site.
Irked by Shetty's decision, fans of Akshay Kumar, the male lead in the upcoming film, went on a tweeting spree against the filmmaker and in no time, 'Bhagoda Rohit Shetty' started trending on Twitter.
Salman is known for releasing his films on Eid every year. Therefore, Shetty, earlier this week, said he would release his film earlier to avoid a box office clash - a decision which did not seem to go down well with fans.
One of the users tweeted, "Rohit Shetty Ne Khud Ko Aur Akshay Kumar Ko Barbad Hone Se Bacha Liya, Suryavanshi Ki Date Change Karke Par Ye Akki Fans Lutna Chahte Hai."

"Fans k sentiment k saath jab kheloge Akshay Kumar Aise hi Negative trend hoga, BHAGODA ROHIT SHETTY," another fan wrote.

One fan, accusing the director of being afraid of Salman's stardom, +wrote, "Pahle hamari excitement badhao or phir ek dum kisi FAQ edx wale stardom wale chutiye se darkar apni film ki release date change kar dena. Ham rohit k against h sir we love u always BHAGODA ROHIT SHETTY."

One of the users posted a meme where Rohit's face has been clipped onto three characters from the movie 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and wrote, "Selfish , Darpok , Chaatu , Dalal & Above All M****d BHAGODA ROHIT SHETTY."

In the wake of the backlash, Kumar came out in support of his director and tweeted a statement which said, "Since past few days I've noticed certain negative trends being done by people dearest to me...you guys."
It continued, "I can see and understand your angst, all I can do is request you all with folded hands not to start/participate in such trends. I took up Sooryavanshi with a very positive outlook, let's continue making and releasing it in the same way.After the rescheduling of dates, 'Sooryavanshi' will release on March 27, 2020.
This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project, where he will be seen as a cop and is set to share screen space with his 'Namaste London' co-star Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:33 IST

Irina Shayk walks first runway show since split from Bradley Cooper

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Russian supermodel Irina Shayk is moving on from actor Bradley Cooper in style!

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:08 IST

Britney Spears' ex-manager hit with restraining order

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' ex-manager Sam Lutfi has been hit with a five-year restraining order.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:46 IST

'Sexual harassment charges against Nana Patekar false, malicious'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jun 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police in its closure report termed sexual harassment allegations levelled by Tanushree Dutta against Nana Patekar "false" and said accusations were levelled with "malicious intent".

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:32 IST

Here's how Anupam Kher wished wife Kirron on her birthday

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): As actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher turns a year older today, her husband Anupam Kher wished her in the sweetest possible way.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:28 IST

Kid Cudi joins cast of 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): American rapper Scott Mescudi, popularly known as Kid Cudi, is the latest addition to the cast of multi-starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:12 IST

Based on bullying, Kunal Kapoor's 'Nobelmen' to release on June 28

New Delhi (India), Jun 14 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kapoor is back on the big screen and this time with a socially relevant issue. Weaved around the story of a boy who has to bear the brunt of bullies at school, 'Nobelmen' will release on June 28.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 16:55 IST

Taylor Swift releases new single 'You Need To Calm Down'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift needs us to calm down but with the release of her latest single we just can't!

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 16:38 IST

Tanushree Dutta did not mention sexual harassment in 2008 report...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI): Witnesses claim that actor Tanushree Dutta was aware of changes in dance sequence, the Mumbai Police said in its closure report in connection with the allegation of sexual harassment filed by her against Bollywood actor Nana Patekar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 15:31 IST

Shooting of Rajkummar, Janhvi-starrer 'Roohiafza' begins

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The shooting of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohiafza' began on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 15:21 IST

Kim Kardashian attends White House event on hiring former prisoners

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Known for her work towards bettering the US criminal justice system, reality star Kim Kardashian West on Thursday spoke at 'Second Chance Hiring & Re-entry' event at the White House.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:46 IST

Jessica Biel says she's not against vaccination

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): After reports of actress Jessica Biel joining Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lobby against a California state pro-vaccine bill surfaced, Biel took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to clear the air.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcibly touching woman

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged with a misdemeanor count of forcibly touching a woman at a bar in Manhattan, the New York Police Department said on Thursday.

Read More
iocl