Bhai Dooj 2022: Take a look at Bollywood siblings duo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolizing the love of a brother-sister and marks the bond between the siblings. Like any other festival, our Bollywood sibling duos also celebrate this festival with love and enthusiasm. To mark this occasion, let's take a look at the bond shared by the Bollywood siblings.

Sara Ali Khan - Ibrahim Khan



Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim are one of those B-Town siblings who are always seen cherishing their bond. From fun banter, partying to doing adventurous things. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children. Saif and Amrita got married in 1991 and got divorced in 2004.

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni



Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the children of late Rishi Kapoor and legendary star Neetu Kapoor, two are often taking out time from their busy schedule to spend quality time with each other.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor



Sibling duo- Arjun and Anshula who have stood by each other, proving that they are each other's pillar of support through thick and thin. Be it Anshula getting a tattoo of Arjun's initial on her wrist to Arjun rushing home to take care of his ailing sister. This is brother-sister bond. Arjun and Anshula are children of producer Boney Kapoor with first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan



Born to late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most adored siblings in Bollywood. Saif and Soha are usually spotted spending time with their families on holidays and festivals, whether it's Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, Eid, or a family gathering.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan



Bachchan's siblings, Abhishek and Shweta are always seen showering their love on each other. From posting pictures on social media to being part of every occasion.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated every year on the second day of Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik and usually falls two days after Diwali, the festival of lights and a day after Govardhan Puja. On this day, sisters pray for the long and healthy life of their brothers, apply tilak on their forehead and prepare delicious food for them. (ANI)