Bhandara Hospital fire: Riteish Deshmukh extends condolences to families of victims, asks for inquiry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday expressed condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives in the fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital.



The 'Marjaavaan' star took to Twitter and expressed his grief over the incident and stated that an inquiry should be done into the matter.



"This is heart breaking and so so sad. No parent deserves to go through this. Prayers, strength and deepest condolences to the families who lost their child," tweeted Deshmukh.





The 42-year-old star, whose father Late Vilasrao Deshmukh served as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, also asserted to get an inquiry into the matter and that if the incident is due to negligence, the guilty must be brought to justice.



"There needs to be an inquiry, if it is due to negligence the guilty must be brought to justice. #MaharashtraHospitalFire," he added.

As many as 10 infants died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the cause of the incident. (ANI)

