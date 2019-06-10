Poster of the film, Image courtesy, Instagram
Poster of the film, Image courtesy, Instagram

'Bharat' crosses Rs 150 crore mark in 5 days

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' was not just the biggest opener of this year, but also managed to reign at the box office by crossing the 100 crore mark in four days.
The film, which hit the screens on Eid, has minted Rs 150.10 crores within five days of its release.
The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which became Salman's highest opener, raked in Rs 42.30 on its first day. The earnings dipped on subsequent days with cash registers making Rs 31 crore on Thursday, Rs 22.20 on Friday and Rs 26.70 on Saturday, adding up to Rs 122.20. It managed to cross the RS 150 crore mark after minting Rs 27.29 crore on Sunday.
The film needs to score more at the box office during the weekdays for it to become the second highest grosser of 2019, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.
Adarsh had earlier said the film got off to a thunderous start because of the festival and it maintained its consistency over the weekend as well. But two crucial World Cup matches - India vs South Africa and India vs Australia - proved to be a major dent in the business.
The film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni, and is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.
Salman will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah', while Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' alongside Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:15 IST

Film fraternity mourns Girish Karnad's demise

New Delhi (India), Jun 10 (ANI): Scores of celebrities from the film fraternity mourned the death of veteran actor, playwright, and director, Girish Karnad, who breathed his last on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:48 IST

Celine Dion pays tribute to late husband at final Vegas Residency show

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Celine Dion got emotional while she paid tribute to her late husband Rene Aangelil during her last concert at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:20 IST

Joseph Baena skips Katherine Schwarzenegger-Chris Pratt wedding,...

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Scores of well-wishers of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger joined them as they tied the knot. However, Schwarzenegger's half brother Joseph Baena was nowhere to be seen.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:09 IST

First look poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot: Part One' out

New Delhi(India), Jun 10 (ANI): After impressing the fans with his stellar performance in the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky Kaushal is all set to leave you haunted with his upcoming film 'Bhoot: Part One.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:05 IST

Demi Lovato switched to energy drink and water after rehab

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato celebrated Pride Month at a club. Maintaining her hard-earned sobriety post-rehab, the singer partied with energy drink and water.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Steven Spielberg writing horror series that can only be watched at night

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Steven Spielberg is scripting a horror web series that people will only be able to see when their phone knows it is dark outside.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:21 IST

Nelofar Sheikh becomes first Kashmiri woman to act in International film

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Surrounded by criticism and discouragement, Nelofar Sheikh proved that dreams do come true and became the first Kashmiri woman to be a part of an International film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:26 IST

'Dark Phoenix' has worst opening in X-Men history at U.S. box office

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Falling short of expectations, Sophie Turner starrer 'Dark Phoenix' failed to catch fire at the box office. The film had the worst opening in the history of X-Men films.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:48 IST

Priyanka Chopra shares emotional post on Father's death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Six years ago, Priyanka Chopra lost her father, Ashok Chopra, to cancer. The actor on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to her father on his death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:30 IST

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share first wedding picture

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): After exchanging rings earlier this year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have finally got hitched!

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:34 IST

Jenelle Evans shares family video amid custody battle

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): Jenelle Evans on Saturday posted a throwback family video on her YouTube page remembering some good old days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:04 IST

Wendy Williams' son no closer to reconciling with father

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): Television host Wendy Williams' husband and TV producer Kevin Hunter is no closer to reconciling with their son Kevin Hunter Jr after the scuffle between the two.

Read More
iocl