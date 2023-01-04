Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son "Golla" turns 9 month old

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh turned nine months old on Wednesday. She shared a string of pictures to celebrate this occasion with fans.

Taking to Instagram, Bharti dropped pictures along with a caption, "Best 9 months of my life. My Golla."

In the first picture, Bharti could be seen in a white dress while holding his son, who is wrapped in white knitted cloth. Laksh cutely slept in his mother's arms.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm_AJTsoj5q/

In the second photo, Limbachiyaa's little one was seen sleeping on the chair along with the guitar.

Another cute picture of a mother-son duo. In this Bharti is seen planting a kiss on her son.

The series of pictures ended with a beautiful family portrait.



As soon as the pictures were uploaded, Bharti's fans and industry friends dropped in their comments.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Cutieeeee."



Mahhi Vij wrote, "Babyyyyyt."



Bharti and Harsh welcomed their first child, a baby boy on April 3, 2022.

The comedian announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa' by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharti is currently seen as the co-host of 'The Khatra Khatra Show' along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. (ANI)

